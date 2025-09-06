TRA proposes ‘co-payment scheme’ to support 700,000 restaurants through crisis

Thaniwan Kulmongkol, President of the TRA, said the association had conducted surveys among restaurant operators and consumers across the country. Since the beginning of the second quarter of 2025, Thailand’s sluggish economy has severely affected more than 700,000 restaurants, from small family-run shops to large operators.

She noted that restaurant sales have dropped by an average of 25–50% compared with the same period last year. Data from leading food delivery platforms confirm a clear decline.

Many small operators are running at a loss, with closures rising sharply. Those still in business have been forced to cut staff and shorten operating hours, she explained.