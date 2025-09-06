TRA proposes ‘co-payment scheme’ to support 700,000 restaurants through crisis

Thaniwan Kulmongkol, President of the TRA, said the association had conducted surveys among restaurant operators and consumers across the country. Since the beginning of the second quarter of 2025, Thailand’s sluggish economy has severely affected more than 700,000 restaurants, from small family-run shops to large operators.
She noted that restaurant sales have dropped by an average of 25–50% compared with the same period last year. Data from leading food delivery platforms confirm a clear decline.
Many small operators are running at a loss, with closures rising sharply. Those still in business have been forced to cut staff and shorten operating hours, she explained.
Thaniwan stressed that feedback from both businesses and consumers points to the co-payment scheme as the most effective measure.
It would directly stimulate household spending during the downturn, generate revenue for small and medium-sized restaurants, and revitalise local food supply chains in every province—creating jobs and income for workers in the food sector.
The scheme’s impact would also extend beyond restaurants, benefiting farmers supplying raw ingredients, wholesalers and retailers in fresh markets, logistics providers, and workers in the service and manufacturing sectors.
“With Anutin about to assume office as Prime Minister, we hope his government will address the economic challenges and improve quality of life,” she said.
“We propose that the new administration urgently implements a co-payment scheme suited to current conditions, sets an appropriate budget, prioritises small and local businesses, and develops digital systems to ensure transparency and efficiency.”
Long-term measures must also be created to support the sector’s sustainability, Thaniwan added.
Representing more than 700,000 restaurant operators nationwide, the TRA pledged to fully cooperate with government policies to ensure the scheme achieves its objectives and maximises benefits for the public and the economy.
“The co-payment scheme would serve as both a gift and a source of hope for consumers while providing a lifeline for restaurant operators to survive and move forward during these challenging economic times,” she added.
In parallel, with support from the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the association plans to launch the “Thai Curry & Rice Global Challenge” to celebrate and elevate curry-and-rice shops in Bangkok to international recognition.
The project also aims to preserve and promote this quintessential Thai dish as part of the nation’s cultural heritage, highlighting its distinctive flavours and refined cooking techniques. By spotlighting curry-and-rice dishes, the initiative hopes to rekindle global interest in Thai cuisine and attract more culinary tourists.
Curry and rice has been a staple of Thai dining for generations, reflecting the social and historical context of the nation, the association said. It is especially popular in the central and southern regions.
For many visitors to Thailand, trying authentic Thai curry and rice is considered a must-have cultural experience, TRA added.