Thailand and US Begin Tariff Talks with 'Flexible' Approach

Thailand and the United States have commenced their first round of technical negotiations on trade tariffs, with a senior source from the Thai Ministry of Commerce revealing that the US has adopted a "flexible" and cooperative stance.

The discussions are highly detailed, involving multiple government agencies from both sides and focusing on the wording of more than one hundred articles.

The source, who spoke to Thansettakij, noted that the US appears to be trying to understand Thailand’s concerns and obstacles, working together to find solutions.

"The negotiations are expected to continue for several more rounds," the source said, highlighting that meetings are being held continuously with no fixed chairperson.

Instead, the head of the relevant Thai department takes the lead on each specific issue.

While the US has shown flexibility, it still has certain "red line" issues that it expects Thailand to comply with.

The source stated that the US is willing to adjust the phrasing of these points to ensure clarity and practical implementation without altering their fundamental substance.