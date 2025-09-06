Trump orders tariff exemptions for trade partners effective Sept 8

According to Thansettakij, the measure will take effect at 00:01 on Monday ( September 8), marking another significant step in Trump’s trade strategy, which has relied on both raising and relaxing tariffs to pressure partners and reshape global trade.

The order covers more than 45 categories of goods, particularly industrial products that the US cannot produce domestically or in sufficient quantities.

These include nickel, essential for stainless steel and electric vehicle batteries; gold in all forms, from powder and foil to bullion; and compounds used in producing generic medicines such as the anaesthetic lidocaine and reagents for medical testing. Other items include chemicals, graphite, neodymium magnets, and LED lightbulbs.