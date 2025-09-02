Thailand continues US tariff talks despite caretaker government, eyes new Cabinet approval



Commerce Ministry continues technical-level talks

Deputy Commerce Minister Chantawit Tantasith said that technical-level talks on the Trump tariffs can proceed while awaiting policy-level decisions from the new Cabinet. The negotiations are being led by the Department of International Trade Negotiations in coordination with other relevant agencies.

“There are no issues with technical-level discussions. The 19% rate has already been agreed at the policy level. During this period, we still have ample time to review the details before the new Cabinet takes over policy-level decisions,” Chantawit said.



Private sector outlines three Trump tariff scenarios

Visit Limluecha, Vice Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and President of the Thai Future Food Trade Association, said that following the US appellate court ruling that most of Trump’s tariffs on foreign imports were “unlawful” for exceeding legal authority, Trump has the right to appeal to the US Supreme Court by October 14. A Supreme Court decision is expected by the end of this year. As such, the future of the Trump tariffs remains uncertain, with three possible scenarios:

1. Supreme Court upholds lower courts – The US would have to refund tariffs previously collected to the importers who filed the lawsuit, though the process may continue as other importers could file claims for refunds.

2. Supreme Court rules Trump’s tariffs lawful – This would legitimise the tariffs and allow Trump to continue collecting them, potentially even more aggressively.

3. Tariffs cannot be applied on a per-country basis – The US could impose tariffs on individual products instead, using other legal mechanisms. Globally, different products, such as automotive parts, could be targeted. These would likely focus on products that the US aims to produce domestically and for which it has sufficient production capacity.

“Uncertainty is inherent. What Thailand can do is continue with the process for now. We expect clarity on the Trump tariffs by year-end, and in the meantime, Thailand is negotiating the details,” Visit said.

He added that if the US Supreme Court eventually rules Trump’s tariffs unlawful, Thailand can still benefit by applying detailed tariff considerations—such as rules of origin, product exclusions, intellectual property rights, and traceability—in negotiations with other trading partners like the European Union, helping Thai exporters adapt and enhance competitiveness.

Thanakorn Kasetsuwan, president of the Thai National Shippers' Council, said Thailand is continuing technical-level negotiations on the Trump tariffs. Since the 19% tariff deal has already been agreed, remaining discussions are mainly procedural. He added that having a caretaker government is unlikely to affect the US tariff deal, as relevant agencies are continuing work while waiting for the new Cabinet to handle policy-level decisions.