Thailand Climbs Four Spots to 43rd in World Talent Ranking 2025

Thailand has made a notable leap in the IMD World Talent Ranking 2025, climbing four places from 47th to 43rd.

This marks the first time in several years that the nation has improved its position after a period of stagnation and decline.

The report, which assesses an economy’s ability to attract and retain skilled professionals, highlights the growing importance of financial security for top talent worldwide.

In the ASEAN region, Thailand now ranks third out of five countries, trailing only Singapore and Malaysia.

Malaysia saw a remarkable improvement, jumping eight places to 25th globally—its highest ranking in five years—with gains across all three key assessment criteria.

In contrast, Singapore dropped sharply from 2nd to 7th, with the report citing weaknesses in education spending and cost of living.

Indonesia, which was ahead of Thailand last year at 46th, fell to 53rd, primarily due to low investment in education. The Philippines also dropped one spot to 64th.

In the wider Asia-Pacific region, Thailand ranks 10th out of 14 economies.