Thai Public Debt Poses Threat to Credit Rating, Warns TDRI

The Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI) has warned the new government that the country's rising public debt risks a credit rating downgrade.

Such a move would increase the cost of borrowing for both the government and the private sector, further adding to the nation's debt burden.

According to TDRI President Dr Somkiat Tangkitvanich, the government must review its revenue and expenditure to achieve a better balance.

He stated that Thailand's public debt has been on a continuous upward trend for several years, raising the risk of a downgrade.

This would force the government to pay higher interest on future bonds, a cost that would be mirrored in the private sector on any new debt instruments.

Dr Somkiat urged the government to identify and cut spending on programmes that offer low economic returns.