Thailand to Impose 45% Tax on Vintage Cars, Aiming for THB2bn Boost

The Thai Excise Department will begin imposing a 45% tax on imported vintage cars in fiscal year 2026, a move expected to generate an additional 1-2 billion baht annually for the government.

The new regulations will also restrict the use of these vehicles to Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays, though exemptions for special events may be granted with police permission.

According to Kulaya Tantitemit, Director-General of the Excise Department, the tax is intended to position Thailand as a hub for vintage car exhibitions and to bolster the domestic car restoration industry.

"This tax will apply exclusively to vintage cars imported from abroad," Kulaya stated. "Initial conditions require a vehicle to be at least 30 years old, but we may announce specific models and use international reference prices in the future."

The Director-General confirmed that the tax will not apply to vintage motorbikes or cars already in Thailand.

The announcement comes as the Excise Department expects to exceed its revenue target for the current fiscal year.

For the first 11 months of fiscal year 2025, the department collected 489 billion baht, a 1.6% increase from the previous year.

It forecasts a total of 535 billion baht by the end of the fiscal year, and has set a target of 609 billion baht for 2026.

