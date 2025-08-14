Excise Dept launches e-Seal to tighten control on illicit fuel trade

Paopoom Rojanasakul, Deputy Minister of Finance, presided over the launch of the e-Seal system at Thai Pipeline Network in Ban Phai district, Khon Kaen. The event was also attended by Kulaya Tantitemit, Director-General of the Excise Department.
The e-Seal system is a new technology designed to enhance the regulation and tax management of fuel exports. Its primary purpose is to oversee and verify the transportation of oil from its origin to its destination, offering a more secure, transparent, and efficient monitoring process.
This innovation aims to reduce the illicit re-entry of tax-exempted fuel into the domestic market.
The system replaces the traditional lead seals on oil transport pipes with electronic seals that meet EU Certification Annex III standards. The e-Seal is connected to GPS systems, allowing real-time tracking of the oil transport vehicle’s journey, from the start point to the export checkpoint.
It provides details on seal locking and unlocking as well as the vehicle’s route. In the event of an emergency or irregularity, such as deviations from the designated route, prolonged stops, or accidents, notifications are sent promptly.
Prior to the official implementation, the Excise Department tested the e-Seal system with over 9,000 oil transport trips, in collaboration with several oil companies and storage facilities. The department will fully implement the e-Seal system starting September 1, 2025.
This new system streamlines inspection procedures by directly transmitting route and seal status information to destination authorities, ensuring faster and more accurate clearance of goods. Additionally, it provides immediate alerts in case of unauthorized seal opening.
The introduction of the e-Seal system marks a significant step in enhancing the oversight of oil exports in Thailand, ensuring tighter controls, transparency, and alignment with international standards. It lays the groundwork for advancing Thailand’s tax system into the digital age.