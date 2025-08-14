Excise Dept launches e-Seal to tighten control on illicit fuel trade

Paopoom Rojanasakul, Deputy Minister of Finance, presided over the launch of the e-Seal system at Thai Pipeline Network in Ban Phai district, Khon Kaen. The event was also attended by Kulaya Tantitemit, Director-General of the Excise Department.

The e-Seal system is a new technology designed to enhance the regulation and tax management of fuel exports. Its primary purpose is to oversee and verify the transportation of oil from its origin to its destination, offering a more secure, transparent, and efficient monitoring process.

This innovation aims to reduce the illicit re-entry of tax-exempted fuel into the domestic market.