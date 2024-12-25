Excise Department plans to amend laws to unlock ‘community liquor’

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 25, 2024

Changes aimed at reducing roadblocks for entrepreneurs

The Excise Department is set to amend three key regulations to unlock the potential of “community liquor” production. These changes will allow craft beer in kegs to be sold offsite, enable the immediate establishment of medium-sized liquor factories, and permit small and medium-sized distilleries to be located within 100 metres of water sources.

Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul said on Wednesday (December 25) that these amendments aim to reduce barriers for new liquor entrepreneurs, particularly in the community liquor sector, in line with the government’s policy to promote local industries. 

The initiative seeks to enhance competitiveness, support high-potential businesses, increase community incomes, and encourage the use of domestic agricultural products.

The Ministry of Finance is revising regulations to support community liquor producers as follows:

  • Expand opportunities for brew pubs and craft beer producers: Allow brew pubs and craft beer producers to package beer in kegs for off-site sales by amending the Ministerial Regulation on Liquor Production 2022. This includes changing the designation from "beer production for sale at the production site" to "small- and medium-sized beer brewing industries”. A transitional provision will allow currently licensed brew pubs to be reclassified as small- and medium-sized beer brewing industries. A directive from the Excise Department will also specify that these industries can use containers designed for draft beer, such as kegs with a minimum capacity of 20 litres, for off-site sales.
  • Enable immediate establishment of medium-sized liquor factories: Amend the Ministerial Regulation on Liquor Production 2022 to allow medium-sized liquor factories to be established without delay.
  • Address the issue of distilleries near water sources: Revise regulations for the location of small- and medium-sized liquor factories to permit them to be located less than 100 metres from public water sources. This will be allowed provided they implement wastewater treatment systems that prevent environmental pollution. The Excise Department will issue a directive outlining wastewater treatment standards based on guidelines from the Pollution Control Department.

The department is currently gathering feedback from relevant stakeholders and the public regarding the proposed amendments to the Ministerial Regulation on Liquor Production. Feedback on the draft regulation can be submitted via the Excise Department's website at www.excise.go.th from December 25, 2024, to January 9, 2025. The feedback will be compiled for consideration before being presented to the Cabinet for approval.

"The Excise Department aims to reduce regulatory barriers that hinder small and medium-sized producers, increase business flexibility, and promote competitiveness while stimulating the local economy through the development of community distilleries. We expect to present the proposal to the Cabinet in January 2025, with the regulation expected to come into effect in February 2025," Paopoom said.

