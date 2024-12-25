Excise Department plans to amend laws to unlock ‘community liquor’

The Excise Department is set to amend three key regulations to unlock the potential of “community liquor” production. These changes will allow craft beer in kegs to be sold offsite, enable the immediate establishment of medium-sized liquor factories, and permit small and medium-sized distilleries to be located within 100 metres of water sources.

Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul said on Wednesday (December 25) that these amendments aim to reduce barriers for new liquor entrepreneurs, particularly in the community liquor sector, in line with the government’s policy to promote local industries.

The initiative seeks to enhance competitiveness, support high-potential businesses, increase community incomes, and encourage the use of domestic agricultural products.

The Ministry of Finance is revising regulations to support community liquor producers as follows: