Thai PM Calls on Banks to Inject Liquidity as Government Seeks 'Quick Big Win' Economic Recovery

Deputy Prime Minister Ekniti acknowledged that preliminary working groups have been established to address the baht's appreciation and capital inflow issues, including the problematic "grey money" flows that require enhanced data connectivity to identify sources and implement targeted solutions.

Leveraging his background as a former credit analyst at the Industrial Finance Corporation of Thailand (IFCT), Prime Minister Anutin emphasised his administration's unique understanding of banking operations.

"I don't even know yet who's on the government side or the banker side," he remarked, noting that several cabinet members possess extensive finance and large-scale industry experience. "But I'm also a banker myself—I started at IFCT as a credit analysis officer."

The government's economic recovery strategy centres on what Finance Minister Ekniti termed "Quick Big Win" initiatives designed to deliver immediate results whilst establishing long-term sustainability.

The approach addresses Thailand's structural economic problems, including persistent household debt accumulation, through comprehensive SME liquidity enhancement programmes.