Hong Kong Becomes Asia's Top Family Office Hub, Drawing Thai Tycoons

Amidst global economic and social uncertainty, a growing number of wealthy families from Southeast Asia, including Thailand, are turning to Hong Kong as a strategic base for wealth management and establishing family offices.

The city’s position as a leading international financial centre, underpinned by a robust regulatory framework and a wide range of investment options, has made it a key destination for sophisticated wealth preservation and growth strategies.

Hong Kong has maintained its century-long history as a hub for family wealth succession, solidifying its status as Asia’s top cross-border wealth and asset management centre and the second-largest globally.

This reputation is backed by a strong performance in its capital markets, where it raised HK$107.1 billion (approx. £11 billion) from initial public offerings (IPOs) in the first half of 2025—a sevenfold increase on the same period last year.

Beyond traditional financial services, the city's investment catalogue is expanding to include art, real estate, and digital assets.

Hong Kong has adopted a proactive approach to virtual assets, with 11 approved trading platforms now operating, and a new Stablecoins Bill has been passed to facilitate future innovation.