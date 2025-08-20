Hong Kong trials stablecoin, boosting digital yuan globally

The South China Morning Post reported that Hong Kong’s digital finance sector is trialling a stablecoin backed by the local currency, the Hong Kong dollar (HKD Stablecoin), following the implementation of new stablecoin legislation earlier this month.

The Hong Kong Legislative Council passed the stablecoin law, which took effect on August 1, making the city one of the first jurisdictions globally to establish a legally recognised regulatory framework for stablecoins.

Last year, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), the city’s de facto central bank, launched a regulatory sandbox for stablecoin issuers. Participants include Standard Chartered Bank, Animoca Brands, Hong Kong Telecommunications, Jingdong Coinlink, and RD InnoTech.