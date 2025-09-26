Thailand’s Development ‘Stalled’ Despite 3.37 Trillion Baht Spending, NESDC Warns

The National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) has issued a stern warning that Thailand’s national development has stalled, with key targets now at severe risk of failure, despite the government allocating over 3.37 trillion baht to drive the 13th National Development Plan over the past three years.

Speaking at the NESDC’s annual conference on Friday, Secretary-General Danucha Pichayanan conceded that while continuous efforts had been made to implement the plan, concrete progress was lacking.

The total spending on 9,132 projects under the 13th Plan averaged over 1 trillion baht annually.

Danucha highlighted a critical misalignment in budgetary spending. Of the average 1 trillion baht allocated per year, over 50 per cent is consumed by social welfare and routine expenditure, including universal health coverage, medical care and education.

A further 18 per cent is allocated to standard infrastructure maintenance, such as roads, while the crucial agricultural sector receives only around 10 per cent (hundreds of billions of baht per year).

The Secretary-General stated that this allocation reflects a focus on supply-side activities (such as dredging and seed distribution) and a severe lack of proactive investment necessary for long-term growth—specifically citing the need to increase agricultural productivity, adopt technology for higher value-added goods, and support priority industries like healthcare.

