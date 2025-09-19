Thailand to overhaul economic and social framework; NESDC tackles key structural issues

Veerathai Santiprabhob, former governor of the Bank of Thailand and chairman of the Thailand Development Research Institute Foundation (TDRI), said that over the years Thailand has implemented several development plans, with everyone working hard to elevate the country’s economy and society and improve the quality of life for Thai people.

“However, when we look at the challenges and problems Thailand faces today, it is clear that no matter how hard we work, we seem to be lagging behind peer countries in terms of productivity. Inequality in Thailand continues to rise, both in income and wealth.

“At the same time, the resilience of Thailand’s economy and society appears to be declining, from the national level down to households. Public finances face multiple challenges, household debt has increased significantly, and ultimately, the ability to adapt to new challenges — particularly climate change, demographic shifts, and technological changes — remains limited.

“Technology now plays a major role in economic and social development, which highlights why Thailand’s progress has not kept pace with other countries. This requires serious attention to institutional structures. The structures of society, the economy, and especially the state are crucial — from policymaking and incentives to regulation and guiding other sectors of society.

“If Thailand’s institutional framework is not seriously reformed, it will be difficult to keep up with peer countries and the challenges ahead. We must work together to find solutions, which is the purpose of this forum,” he added.