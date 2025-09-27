Thai Bureaucracy is 'Dragging Down' Economy, Top Expert Warns

A leading Thai economist has delivered a stark warning to the government, insisting the country must urgently overhaul its rigid bureaucratic system to avoid being left behind by global changes.

Speaking at the annual National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) conference on Friday, Veerathai Santipraphob, แhairman of the Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI) and former Bank of Thailand Governor, addressed the topic, "Overhauling Thailand's Structure: How to Make it a Reality."

Veerathai asserted that the current Thai bureaucracy remains a significant factor slowing and hindering the nation's economic growth.

He urged for a fundamental shift, transforming the civil service from a hindrance into a vital engine capable of driving the economy and significantly improving citizens' lives.

"With the accelerating pace of global change, the civil service must adapt to new dynamics and be able to take the lead in addressing various transformations," Veerathai stated.

He stressed that a renewed focus must be placed on reducing inequality and delivering higher-quality public welfare, including comprehensive services in health and education.