'Boiled Frog State': Experts Warn Thailand's Structural Flaws Threaten National Future

Thailand is at a crucial juncture, risking irreversible decline due to fundamental, internal structural weaknesses, according to a panel of top experts.

Speaking at the annual conference of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) on Friday, the specialists warned that without immediate and decisive national reform, the country’s issues will soon become too severe to resolve.

The core diagnosis points to three crippling flaws: an obsolete and inefficient civil service, a weak framework of rule of law, and an economic structure that actively damages small businesses.

The Dead Weight of the Bureaucracy

Dr Veerathai Santipraphob, chairman of the Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI) and former Bank of Thailand Governor, asserted that the Thai bureaucracy is the biggest drag on development.

He noted that while civil servants are often talented, the system itself is structurally deficient.

"The government's productivity is lower than every other economic sector, making it a direct cost to citizens and businesses," Dr Veerathai stated.

He highlighted the bureaucracy's risk-averse culture—driven by fear of prosecution and political patronage—which leads to delays and decision paralysis.

Furthermore, the civil service is failing to adapt to global changes, exemplified by the inability to enact legislation for Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS), a failure that will soon compromise the competitiveness of key Thai industries.

Compounding this is the persistent failure to tackle inequality.

Despite vast public spending, state mechanisms like the education system are not raising quality, and the country's fiscal resilience is visibly declining.