Thai Federation of Industry Warns on Export Concentration, Calls for Biotech Focus

Thailand must urgently diversify its export markets and shift focus towards high-value sectors such as biotechnology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to mitigate risks from rising global trade pressures, including potential protectionist measures like US tariffs.

The warning came from Wiwat Hemmondharop, Vice Chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), speaking at the Sustainability Expo 2025. He noted that the country’s current political stability is already bolstering foreign investor confidence.

Wiwat referenced forecasts from the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB), which anticipate a slowdown in GDP growth for the second half of the year due to cooling domestic purchasing power and high public debt.

He stressed that a domestic purchasing power boost is vital to increase economic circulation.

A major concern is the concentration of Thai exports, with over 60% currently reliant on just four markets: Europe, China, the US, and ASEAN.

"It is necessary to find new markets for product diversification," Wiwat stated, aligning with the "Market University" concept promoted by Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun.

This strategy focuses on retaining existing products while expanding the customer base to lessen reliance on traditional markets.