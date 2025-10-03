SX2025: Robust Foreign Investment Creates Pressing Demand for Localized Talent

Companies are now seeking professionals who not only master technical skills but also understand international standards, Thai culture, and can lead diverse, cross-border teams, said Mr. Fu Yuxin, President of the Southeast Asia International Education Association, during a forum “The Role of Education in Shaping ASEAN’s Industrial Future” at the Sustainability Expo 2025 held at the Queen Sirikit Convention Center.

Fu noted that industries face ongoing challenges such as mismatched skill standards, cultural integration, and the need to build talent ecosystems from the ground up.

Echoing his message, Prof. Surin Khomfoi, PhD, Vice President of the National Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Policy Council (NXPO), said that although Thailand is improving in producing higher-skilled STEM workers, it is still not enough.

“We don’t have enough skilled workforce in the industry we want to focus on,” Dr. Surin explained. “There are only about one in three students in the system pursuing STEM studies. Most of the skilled workforce must come from STEM students. Thailand needs to inspire more students to take this path before they enter high school.”