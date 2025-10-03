Anutin charts path to a sustainable economy, navigating global volatility

Krungthep Turakij partners with Sustainability Expo 2025 (SX 2025), the largest sustainability event in ASEAN, to host the seminar "A Call for Adaptation: Sustainability in Trade & Industry" on Friday (October 3).

The seminar featured a special address by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who spoke on the topic "Elevating Industry, Trade, and Investment towards Sustainability."

Prime Minister emphasised that sustainability is not just a passing trend but a "lifeline" for Thailand amidst a world grappling with economic volatility, trade competition, and escalating geopolitical pressures.

He explained that sustainability has become the new global standard. While many people may still struggle to fully understand the meaning of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Thailand cannot afford to ignore them. However, focusing only on short-term quick wins cannot address structural issues. Therefore, the government must lay the groundwork for long-term solutions to ensure that policies are not abandoned when governments change. “If sustainability lacks continuity, its purpose will be lost.”