Anutin visits Surin-Buri Ram on October 3 to monitor border situation

Siripong Angkasakulkiat, Spokesperson for the Prime Minister's Office, announced that Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Anutin Charnvirakul, is scheduled to travel to Surin and Buriram provinces on October 3–4, 2025.

The purpose of the trip is to monitor the security situation in the area.

The visit will focus on following up on rehabilitation and assistance efforts for those affected by the recent armed conflict, as well as encouraging the military personnel stationed in the area.

The Prime Minister will be joined by the Minister of Defence, General Natthapol Nakpanich, the Minister of Digital Economy and Society, Chaichanok Chidchob, and the Minister of Commerce, Suphajee Suthumpun.