Anutin visits Surin-Buri Ram on October 3 to monitor border situation

Siripong Angkasakulkiat, Spokesperson for the Prime Minister's Office, announced that Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Anutin Charnvirakul, is scheduled to travel to Surin and Buriram provinces on October 3–4, 2025.
The purpose of the trip is to monitor the security situation in the area.
The visit will focus on following up on rehabilitation and assistance efforts for those affected by the recent armed conflict, as well as encouraging the military personnel stationed in the area.
The Prime Minister will be joined by the Minister of Defence, General Natthapol Nakpanich, the Minister of Digital Economy and Society, Chaichanok Chidchob, and the Minister of Commerce, Suphajee Suthumpun.
10am: The Prime Minister will depart from the Royal Thai Air Force Base 2, Wing 6 (RTAF Wing 6) , Don Mueang and fly to Buriram Airport.
Following arrival, he will attend a briefing on the security situation in Surin province at the Hemabut Meeting Room, Suranaree Force, Mueang Surin District, Surin Province.
Approximately 12.40pm : The Prime Minister and his delegation will travel to inspect the operational base and give moral support to the military personnel at the Sam Yaek Operational Base, Phanom Dong Rak District, Surin Province.
In the Afternoon, the Prime Minister will follow up on the rehabilitation and assistance for those affected by the unrest in Surin. He will also meet with residents, department heads, district chiefs, Chief Executive of Subdistrict Administrative Organisation , and local headmen at the Phanom Dong Rak Wittaya School, Phanom Dong Rak District, Surin Province.
On Friday, October 4, 2025:
The Prime Minister will meet with residents affected by the unrest along the Thai-Cambodian border to hear their concerns and needs.
He will then deliver a policy address on guidelines for aid and rehabilitation efforts for affected people in Buri Ram province at the Talat Nikhom Prasat Municipality Meeting Room in Ban Kruat District, Buri Ram.
Following the completion of his mission, the Prime Minister and his delegation will depart from Buri Ram Airport and return to Air Force Base 2, Wing 6 (Don Mueang), Bangkok.
The Government Spokesperson stated that this trip to Surin and Buriram is crucial for monitoring the situation along the Thai-Cambodian border and is intended to boost confidence among residents and business operators.
It also aims to assure the public nationwide that the government is fully committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all citizens.
The government is prioritising coordination between security and administrative agencies to ensure that aid and compensation are delivered swiftly and comprehensively.
Simultaneously, it is focused on restoring stability and security in the Thai-Cambodian border area to bring the region back to a state of peace and stability as quickly as possible.