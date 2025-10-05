Comics and novels dominate top 5 book genres among Thai bookworms

The five most popular book categories among Thai readers in 2025 are comics and novels, which together account for more than 40% of total sales, according to the Publishers and Booksellers Association of Thailand (PUBAT).
PUBAT president Nattakorn Vuttichaipornkul told Thansettakij that the upcoming 30th Book Expo Thailand 2025 is ready to open from October 9 to 19 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre, from 10am to 9pm daily.
The most in-demand genres remain comics (20–23% market share) and novels (about 22%), continuing the trend from last year. Popular novel subgenres include BL (boys’ love) and detective fiction. Trailing these are personal development, textbooks, and children’s books.
A major reading trend this year is influencer-driven reading, where readers follow book recommendations from YouTubers and online reviewers. Many readers prefer hearing short summaries or impressions before deciding to buy, while only a few reviewers reveal full spoilers.
According to a 2025 joint study with Silpakorn University, Thais spend an average of 159 minutes a day reading, divided into:
The study found that reading on mobile phones has increased due to convenience, with e-books now accounting for about 20% of total reading time. Despite this growth, printed books remain more popular overall.
E-books have continued to expand, growing 5–6% annually over the past three years thanks to their portability and accessibility. Their adjustable text size also benefits readers with visual impairments, even as many still enjoy the tactile experience of flipping through physical pages.