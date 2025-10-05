Comics and novels dominate top 5 book genres among Thai bookworms

The five most popular book categories among Thai readers in 2025 are comics and novels, which together account for more than 40% of total sales, according to the Publishers and Booksellers Association of Thailand (PUBAT).

PUBAT president Nattakorn Vuttichaipornkul told Thansettakij that the upcoming 30th Book Expo Thailand 2025 is ready to open from October 9 to 19 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre, from 10am to 9pm daily.

The most in-demand genres remain comics (20–23% market share) and novels (about 22%), continuing the trend from last year. Popular novel subgenres include BL (boys’ love) and detective fiction. Trailing these are personal development, textbooks, and children’s books.