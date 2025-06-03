“Read Iran” - A special event celebrating 70 years of Thai-Iran diplomatic relations

Thailand Knowledge Park (TK Park), in collaboration with the Cultural Center of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, is hosting a special event titled “Read Iran: More Than Just Books, It’s Life”. The event, running from June 7 to 15 at TK Park, centralwOrld, aims to celebrate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Iran.
"Read Iran" invites everyone to explore and experience the charm of Iran and the Persian world, offering more than just the usual perceptions through a variety of readings and interactive activities that are engaging, fun, and contemporary.
With the power of storytelling, literature, and lifestyle, the event aims to foster understanding and connect the essence of cultural diversity in today’s world of young people.
Activities Include:
1. Iranian Book and Art Exhibition
Featuring rare books and contemporary artwork that showcase the life of the Iranian people in an accessible way. The exhibition will be open at Idea Space throughout the event, with free admission.
2. "Read Iran" Through Contemporary Films
Watch a selection of 4 Iranian films, offering a glimpse into the country's culture with warmth, depth, and approachability. The films will be shown with English subtitles on June 7-8. The screenings are free and open to all.
3. Persian Painting and Coloring Workshop
Experience traditional Persian art and learn the technique of coloring with watercolors, ink, and 24-carat gold mixed with honey. This workshop will be led by Oraz Garroiyan, a Persian art expert, on June 7-8 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. The workshop is free, but limited to 10 participants per day.
4. Following the Rose: Persian Community Tour in Bangkok
Explore the Persian community in Bangkok on June 14, 2025, while learning about the long history and cultural connections. Fee: 490 baht per person.
5. Persian Tastes
Enjoy authentic Persian tea and sweets, while listening to stories about the rich and meaningful culinary culture of Iran, at Idea Space on June 15, 2025, with no charge for participation.
The Read Iran event will take place from June 7 to June 15, from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM (closed on Mondays). For more details, visit: TK Park Website