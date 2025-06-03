“Read Iran” - A special event celebrating 70 years of Thai-Iran diplomatic relations

Thailand Knowledge Park (TK Park), in collaboration with the Cultural Center of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, is hosting a special event titled “Read Iran: More Than Just Books, It’s Life”. The event, running from June 7 to 15 at TK Park, centralwOrld, aims to celebrate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Iran.

"Read Iran" invites everyone to explore and experience the charm of Iran and the Persian world, offering more than just the usual perceptions through a variety of readings and interactive activities that are engaging, fun, and contemporary.

With the power of storytelling, literature, and lifestyle, the event aims to foster understanding and connect the essence of cultural diversity in today’s world of young people.