Auttapol accelerates 'Quick Big Win' projects to boost economy by 700 billion baht

Developing energy infrastructure

The initiative highlights the acceleration of the "Direct Power Purchase Agreement (PPA)" project, targeting 2,000 megawatts. It is expected to be presented to the energy policy committee by November 2025, generating investment of over 65 billion baht and stimulating the economy.

This will help enhance the country's competitiveness and support future industries.

Additionally, the project includes the development of an electrical system to support the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), with an expected demand of over 800 megawatts to accommodate 16 data centre businesses.

The initiative also aims to increase energy efficiency in the industrial sector through machinery and equipment upgrades for energy conservation, supported by the Energy Conservation and Promotion Fund.

This will generate 800 million baht in investment and reduce energy consumption by 10 kilotonnes of oil equivalent.

Long-term Sustainability for net zero 2050

This initiative will be carried out through the various projects outlined above, alongside the urgent development of the Power Development Plan (PDP), which will be reviewed to ensure that electricity production aligns with the net zero 2050 target. This includes increasing the share of clean energy in electricity generation.

Additionally, a Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) project will be launched, with the aim of beginning carbon storage by 2034. Between 2034 and 2064 (30 years), the project is expected to capture 6.4 million tonnes of carbon dioxide per year.

Security, economy, and sustainability in energy management

Auttapol, explained that Thailand’s energy management must focus on balancing three key factors: security, the economy, and sustainability. He emphasised that the energy sector plays a significant role in the economy, particularly in attracting investment and managing production costs.

On sustainability, Auttapol revealed that the net-zero emission target has been moved forward from the original goal of 2065. He stressed that there must be a concrete plan of action to achieve this goal.

"Energy is a crucial issue that directly impacts people's lives. As the Energy Minister, I have clearly outlined the Quick Big Win framework," he said. "Given the limited time frame, the success targets must be clear."

Auttapol further added that reducing energy costs for the public is a top priority. He highlighted that the Ministry of Energy recently froze cooking gas prices and reduced oil prices just last week.

Looking ahead, Auttapol noted that reducing electricity prices will be another goal, which will require discussions with several agencies. As for stimulating the economy, he mentioned that the previously outlined plans, particularly various solar energy projects, would help enhance the country’s energy security.

"All the projects presented above will help stimulate the economy, generating investment worth up to 700 billion baht, creating over 16,000 jobs, and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by over 10 million tonnes annually," Auttapol concluded.