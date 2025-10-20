Thai Energy Minister Slashes Fuel Prices in 'Quick Big Win' Move

The Thai Ministry of Energy has announced immediate price reductions for both diesel and petrol as part of the new administration’s "Quick Big Win" policy aimed at delivering tangible, swift results.

On Monday, Auttapol Rerkpiboon, the Energy Minister and chairman of the Fuel Fund Executive Committee (FFEC), confirmed the price adjustments following a review of the global oil market.

The cuts are designed specifically to mitigate the public’s escalating cost of living burden.

Effective from Tuesday, 21 October 2025, the retail price of:

Diesel will be reduced by 50 satang per litre.

Petrol (gasoline) will be reduced by 30 satang per litre.

The minister confirmed that the 50 satang reduction for diesel is a second consecutive cut, following an initial reduction earlier in the month (3 October) which brought the retail price down from 31.44 baht/litre to 30.94 baht/litre.

Global Factors Drive Down Prices

The decision was underpinned by improving conditions in the global energy market.

Data indicates that Dubai crude oil has dropped to $61.32 per barrel, with diesel at $82.32 per barrel and petrol at $77.59 per barrel.