Energy minister orders solar panels on border to support soldiers and farmers

Energy Minister Auttapol Rerkpiboon and his team visited Si Sa Ket Province on Saturday to monitor energy security along the border and to encourage soldiers stationed in the area. The minister issued an urgent directive for EGAT to provide 100 solar-powered units with batteries for military communications along the border, enhancing operational efficiency for personnel tasked with protecting the nation and local communities.

Later, he inspected a PTT petrol station and convenience store in Kantharalak District, which had been severely damaged during the recent Thai-Cambodian clashes. Repairs have been completed, and services have resumed. The minister spoke with owners, offering support and emphasising security measures for fuel storage and distribution points in sensitive areas to prevent future incidents.

In the afternoon, Auttapol and his team visited agricultural sites in Nong Lahan, Lalom Sub-district, Phu Sing District, to review the Quick Big Win solar-powered water pump project. The initiative will install 1,200 solar water pumping systems for agriculture, using clean solar energy to irrigate farmland with local communities and authorities involved from the outset.