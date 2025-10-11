Energy minister orders solar panels on border to support soldiers and farmers

Energy Minister Auttapol Rerkpiboon and his team visited Si Sa Ket Province on Saturday to monitor energy security along the border and to encourage soldiers stationed in the area. The minister issued an urgent directive for EGAT to provide 100 solar-powered units with batteries for military communications along the border, enhancing operational efficiency for personnel tasked with protecting the nation and local communities.
Later, he inspected a PTT petrol station and convenience store in Kantharalak District, which had been severely damaged during the recent Thai-Cambodian clashes. Repairs have been completed, and services have resumed. The minister spoke with owners, offering support and emphasising security measures for fuel storage and distribution points in sensitive areas to prevent future incidents.
In the afternoon, Auttapol and his team visited agricultural sites in Nong Lahan, Lalom Sub-district, Phu Sing District, to review the Quick Big Win solar-powered water pump project. The initiative will install 1,200 solar water pumping systems for agriculture, using clean solar energy to irrigate farmland with local communities and authorities involved from the outset.
The project includes joint investment and maintenance to ensure sustainability, helping farmers reduce energy costs and improve production efficiency. The initial phase targets 50 systems by January 2026, with the remaining 1,150 systems to complete the national target of 1,200. The initiative is expected to lower farmers’ energy expenses and enhance living standards.
The project will also stimulate the economy with an investment of over 12 billion baht and reduce CO₂ emissions by more than 63,000 tonnes per year.
Auttapol said the solar water pump project in Nong Lahan addresses water shortages during the dry season. Covering over 300 rai of rice and crop fields, the scheme exemplifies the Quick Big Win initiative, promoting clean energy, reducing household costs, and boosting the national economy. He assured the public that the Ministry of Energy will continue to implement all measures promptly to improve quality of life, strengthen energy security, and deliver policy outcomes within a limited timeframe.