China Imports Fuel Thai Inflation Drop, Risking SME Stability

Bank of Thailand says low consumer price index is due to supply shock and cheap foreign goods, not weak demand; SME debt crisis heightens concern.

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) has attributed the nation's prevailing low inflation rate not to slack domestic demand but to temporary supply-side pressures and a flood of cheap imports from China.

While the risk of deflation remains low, the central bank has voiced deep concern over a persistent rise in non-performing loans (NPLs) among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Speaking at the Monetary Policy Forum on Wednesday, BOT officials clarified that factors pulling the headline inflation down primarily stem from external influences and temporary oversupply, such as falling global energy prices and an abundance of fresh food.

Surach Tanboon, senior director of the Monetary Policy Department, stressed that the inflation dip is not a reflection of a poor domestic economy.

"Low inflation does not reflect or is driven by deteriorating domestic demand," he stated, pointing out that domestic demand indicators remain stable.

The Structural Shock of Chinese Goods

The central bank highlighted that Thailand’s particularly low inflation—compared to regional peers—is driven by several structural factors, most notably the significant import of inexpensive goods from China.



