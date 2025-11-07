Bank of Thailand to Launch New Credit Guarantee Mechanism to Support SME Loans

Strengthening Agency Collaboration

Given these challenges, the BoT has decided to quickly introduce a new, simplified credit guarantee mechanism for SMEs to address negative loans and high credit costs directly.

“While this is still a concept, the measure does not yet have an official name, but the fundamental principle is to create a simplified version of the TCG’s credit guarantee mechanism, making it easier to use,” said Vitai.

The objectives of this initiative are as follows:

Reducing Credit Risk – Banks will be able to immediately know the extent of their guaranteed responsibility when lending, which will help reduce the credit cost. Targeting Credit Costs Directly – The mechanism is designed to reduce credit costs directly, making it more effective than the current mechanisms. Not Reducing the Risk of Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) but Minimising Damage – This mechanism will not prevent the creation of NPLs, but it will help reduce the damage or credit risk if a bad debt arises, as banks can use the mechanism to minimise losses.



Targeting 5 Key Industries

To ensure that the guarantee mechanism does not overlap with existing guarantees like those from TCG, this new measure will focus on clearly defined target industries. The BoT will begin by targeting the five core industries outlined in the “Reinvent Thailand” initiative, including: Agriculture and Food, Automotive, Smart Electronics, Healthcare and Medical, Tourism.

Additionally, the BoT is discussing the inclusion of more industries, such as retail, wholesale, and export sectors, with the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI).

“It’s important to note that this mechanism will not apply to every sector. It is not a blanket solution for all issues. Once the target industries are defined, specific loan targets will be set, such as loans up to 100 million baht for SMEs. While TCG currently guarantees loans up to 40 million baht, this measure might extend guarantees to loans of up to 100 million baht,” Vitai explained.

The goal is to help SMEs that are at risk but still competitive and adaptable, ensuring that loans circulate and ultimately drive economic activity.



Using FIDF Funds to Support SMEs

The funding for this initiative will come from remaining funds in the Financial Institutions Development Fund (FIDF), which is not part of the government budget. This allows for rapid implementation. If necessary, additional funds may be drawn from the FIDF in the future, based on contributions from financial institutions in 2026.

The specifics of how FIDF funds will be used to support SMEs are still under discussion, but this support will only be available during the current crisis. Once the measures conclude, no further assistance will be provided.

“The principle is to use the remaining FIDF funds, but we are still determining how much will be used. For example, if we use 10 billion baht, it could guarantee 20% of NPLs, which would amount to 50 billion baht in loans. If we use 20 billion baht, it could generate 100 billion baht in loans, speeding up the loan release process and reducing credit costs. The details are still being negotiated, but once the AMC process is complete, we will implement this measure,” Vitai said.



A Closer Approach to Problem-Solving

Vitai concluded by stating that the BoT’s mission is to move closer to the issues and society. Previously, the BoT’s focus was mainly on broader economic policies, particularly monetary policy and interest rates. Moving forward, however, the goal is to be more closely aligned with current issues, particularly with respect to SME support and the continuation of solutions for household bad debts addressed by the AMC.