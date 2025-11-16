Thai Logistics Boom: Trade Jumps 11.1% But Border Closures Spark Concern

Overall international trade value sees strong growth in September 2025; however, monitoring agencies flag a near 30% rise in business exits along the Cambodian border.



Thailand's trade logistics sector recorded a surge in international trade value during September 2025, although the expansion was accompanied by worrying signs of distress among specific businesses operating near the Cambodian border.

The Office of Trade Policy and Strategy (OTP) reported that the total value of Thailand's international trade reached 1,972.7 billion baht, marking a robust increase of 11.1% compared to the same period the previous year.

The overall logistics sector continues to grow, with the cumulative number of registered juristic entities reaching 47,075.