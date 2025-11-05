"Pingxiang Model" China-ASEAN High-Speed Rail Unlocks Freshness





The Pingxiang Railway Port in Pingxiang, located in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of China, has emerged as a key gateway for Thai fruit trade to China, significantly transforming the logistics of exporting Thai produce.

The Thailand Journalists Association and NATION TV team highlighted that China is using Pingxiang as a strategic hub to advance its One Belt One Road vision, positioning it as a digital bridge linking ASEAN with China. This efficiency is achieved by combining high-speed rail with full digital innovation.

Pingxiang: The Golden Gateway to ASEAN-China Trade

The logistics hub has the status of a national level 1 port and is the first railway port in China authorized to import fruits from foreign countries. With an area of over 345 acres and an annual capacity of 2.8 million tons, Pingxiang plays a vital role in connecting China to ASEAN, serving not only as a border checkpoint but as a central distribution point for goods moving inland to China and Europe.