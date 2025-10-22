Durian Gold Rush: Thailand's Top Export Rakes in Over 10 Billion Baht

'Khao Banthat Mon Thong' durian is crowned Thailand’s highest-earning geographical indication product, valued at 11 billion baht.

Durian has cemented its position as Thailand's hero export, with the "Khao Banthat Mon Thong Durian" becoming the country's highest-earning Geographical Indication (GI) product, generating over 11 billion baht in revenue in the first nine months of 2025.

According to Auramon Supthaweethum, Director-General of the Department of Intellectual Property (DIP), the success of Thai GI goods reflects their outstanding quality and unique regional characteristics, driving high demand both domestically and abroad.

Agricultural and food products dominated the top 10 list of Thai GI earners between January and September 2025, collectively contributing over 46 billion baht to the national economy.