A decade of Thailand’s special border economic zones sees 54.8-billion-baht investment

The National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) reported steady progress in developing Thailand’s 10 designated special border economic zones, with combined private and industrial investment now reaching 54.82 billion baht since the initiative began in 2015.

The 10 targeted provinces include Tak, Sa Kaeo, Mukdahan, Trat, Songkhla, Nong Khai, Nakhon Phanom, Kanchanaburi, Narathiwat, and Chiang Rai.

Of the total investment, 92 BOI-promoted projects worth 26.47 billion baht have already been implemented from 132 approved projects worth 31.02 billion baht, covering industries such as garments, plastics, animal feed, automotive parts, machinery, construction materials, hospitals, and medical gloves.

Private-sector projects on state-owned land in Trat, Kanchanaburi, and Nakhon Phanom accounted for 5.1 billion baht, while industrial estate investments in Sa Kaeo and Songkhla totalled 5.73 billion baht (including both IEAT and private capital).