A decade of Thailand’s special border economic zones sees 54.8-billion-baht investment

The National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) reported steady progress in developing Thailand’s 10 designated special border economic zones, with combined private and industrial investment now reaching 54.82 billion baht since the initiative began in 2015.
The 10 targeted provinces include Tak, Sa Kaeo, Mukdahan, Trat, Songkhla, Nong Khai, Nakhon Phanom, Kanchanaburi, Narathiwat, and Chiang Rai.
Of the total investment, 92 BOI-promoted projects worth 26.47 billion baht have already been implemented from 132 approved projects worth 31.02 billion baht, covering industries such as garments, plastics, animal feed, automotive parts, machinery, construction materials, hospitals, and medical gloves.
Private-sector projects on state-owned land in Trat, Kanchanaburi, and Nakhon Phanom accounted for 5.1 billion baht, while industrial estate investments in Sa Kaeo and Songkhla totalled 5.73 billion baht (including both IEAT and private capital).
Over 8,782 new businesses have been established in the border zones, with total registered capital of 16.89 billion baht, 98% of which are SMEs, operating mainly in construction, logistics, apparel, real estate, hotels and resorts, aquaculture products, power generation, and wood processing.
The NESDC added that free zones have been established in Tak, Nong Khai, and Songkhla, and bonded warehouses in Tak, Mukdahan, Songkhla, Nong Khai, and Chiang Rai, with total investment of 510 million baht. The Export-Import Bank of Thailand (Exim Bank) has also provided 121.6 million baht in loans for projects in Chiang Rai, Songkhla, Tak, and Nong Khai.
The Board of Investment (BOI) has expanded its investment promotion scope for border areas, effective January 3, 2023, and again June 28, 2024, increasing the list of eligible sectors from 72 to 88 business types across 13 target industries, including renewable energy, waste-to-fuel, medical centres, medical food, Thai traditional medicine services, film production support, and human resource development.
Infrastructure development in all 10 zones — including transport links, utilities, customs facilities, industrial estates, and social infrastructure — is 90% complete, with key projects either finished or nearing completion between 2019 and 2026.
Ongoing major projects include the Nong Khai Bypass (Phase 1, East section), the Motorway No.81 (Bang Yai–Kanchanaburi), the Nakhon Phanom Border Logistics Centre, and the Aranyaprathet Customs House (Ban Nong Ian), scheduled for completion in 2025, while the Mae Sot Second Customs House is expected to finish in 2026.
Progress by province:
Sa Kaeo: Industrial estate completed and opened in July 2019; investors have occupied 25 rai (6% of total).
Songkhla: Phase 1 of industrial estate completed; 69% of space now operational.
Trat: Private developer revising plans to build a border trade complex, to be expanded into an international tourism and trade hub.
Nakhon Phanom & Kanchanaburi: Developers preparing land for industrial, commercial, logistics, cultural tourism, SME and OTOP product distribution, and general industry.
Tak, Nong Khai & Mukdahan: The Treasury Department is drafting new management guidelines for state land to submit to the Special Economic Zone Policy Committee.
The NESDC said these developments underline the government’s commitment to boosting border economies, logistics connectivity, and cross-border trade, while ensuring long-term growth and local employment in frontier provinces.