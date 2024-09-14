Efforts to restore Chiang Rai’s flood-hit Mae Sai economic zone

Officials, volunteers, and community workers are urgently working to restore the Mae Sai economic zone, which has been heavily damaged by mud and debris following several days of Chiang Rai floods, amid continuous rainfall since Saturday morning.
The floodwaters overflowed from the Sai River, inundating the economic area of Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai province,
The restoration efforts began from the area in front of the Mae Sai border checkpoint, following Phahonyothin Road for about 1 kilometre.
In Mae Sai district, the flooding has impacted Sa Lom Joy Market and the surrounding economic area, affecting 37 villages across four sub-districts. Eight schools have been affected.
Many low-lying areas still require significant assistance, including food, water, and the evacuation of patients.
The Chiang Rai flood situation has affected six districts, 29 sub-districts, 147 villages, and one municipal area (52 communities), including Mueang Chiang Rai, Chiang Saen, Chiang Khong, Mae Chan, Mae Fah Luang, and Mae Sai.
Two economic-community markets have been affected, with 92 businesses and establishments impacted, and 51,865 households affected.
The floods have damaged 13,877 rai of agricultural land, with four reported deaths and two injuries, both due to landslides in Mae Fah Luang district.
In Mueang Chiang Rai district, the flood has affected eight sub-districts, 59 villages, and 18 communities in Chiang Rai Municipality. The water level has started to decrease, but some areas are still heavily flooded, with strong currents.
In high-risk (red) areas, large vehicles and boats can access some parts, but others remain unreachable. Authorities have received reports of many residents stranded and in need of evacuation, water, and food. Ten communities are affected. These communities are severely flooded with high water levels.
In moderate-risk (orange) areas, eight communities require urgent evacuation and supplies. Five bridges crossing the Kok River are affected, with two still passable and three closed.