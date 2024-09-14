Efforts to restore Chiang Rai’s flood-hit Mae Sai economic zone

Officials, volunteers, and community workers are urgently working to restore the Mae Sai economic zone, which has been heavily damaged by mud and debris following several days of Chiang Rai floods, amid continuous rainfall since Saturday morning.

The floodwaters overflowed from the Sai River, inundating the economic area of Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai province,

The restoration efforts began from the area in front of the Mae Sai border checkpoint, following Phahonyothin Road for about 1 kilometre.