Thai Commerce Ministry Launches Five-Point Crackdown on 'Money Mules' and Nominee Firms

Five Key Measures to Enhance Scrutiny

The measures are designed to tighten control at the point of business registration and involve enhanced data integration and personal verification:

Expanded High-Risk Verification: The DBD will expand its vetting of high-risk individuals (HR-03 list), having already identified 40 suspicious cases from a list of 90,000 names provided by collaborating agencies.

State Welfare Card Screening: The DBD is requesting access to the Ministry of Finance’s list of 13.4 million State Welfare Card holders. Individuals named on company registration forms will be required to personally appear and provide evidence of their financial status to prevent criminals from using or deceiving welfare recipients into acting as nominees.

Behavioural Risk Detection: New systems will flag high-risk behaviours, such as individuals registering or directing multiple companies from the same office address. New registrants must now appear in person, with scrutiny focused on single addresses housing five or more companies.

In-Person Agent Verification: To tackle the over 85% of registrations handled by agents (e.g., accountants and lawyers), the agent and the person certifying the signature must now personally appear and sign before a DBD official to verify their identities.

Suspension of Violating Users: The rights of the 80,000 registered system users who violate these new terms, particularly those in measure 4, will be suspended, and offenders will face prosecution and license revocation.