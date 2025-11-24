Thai Cabinet Approves ‘FastPass’ to Unlock $13.7 Billion in Stalled Investment

New BOI mechanism will expedite 80 major projects, targeting data centres and clean energy; $143m allocated for national upskilling.

Thailand’s Economic Cabinet has given the green light to a three-pronged investment package, including the crucial ‘Thailand FastPass’ initiative, designed to unblock obstacles and accelerate 480 billion baht (approximately $13.7 billion USD) worth of stalled large-scale projects by the end of 2025.

The measures, approved by the Economic Policy Committee on 24 November 2025, are intended to inject capital into the system swiftly, aligning with the government's "Quick Big Win" economic policy.

Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, announced that the Board of Investment (BOI) has been tasked with driving the three measures, which also include a massive national upskilling programme and support for domestic businesses.

The Thailand FastPass: Cutting Red Tape

The centrepiece of the package is the Thailand FastPass, a new mechanism designed to resolve systemic hurdles for large investments in critical sectors like data centres, industrial estates, clean energy, and electronics.

The mechanism aims to accelerate approval and licensing times by 20% to 50%, with initial implementation planned for December 2025. This strategy will transition from short-term problem-solving to permanently reforming restrictive regulations.