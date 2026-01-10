Thailand’s 2025 inflation dips below zero, not deflation: TPSO

Thailand’s nationwide inflation rate averaged -0.14% in 2025, marking the first annual contraction in five years, but the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO) under the Ministry of Commerce said the country has not entered deflation.

TPSO said the main drivers behind the negative reading were lower energy prices — including fuel and electricity — in line with global trends, alongside government cost-of-living relief measures. Prices of fresh vegetables and fruit also eased as more supply entered the market, while some personal-care items fell due to promotional campaigns.





TPSO Director-General Nantapong Chiralerspong said headline inflation in December remained negative for a ninth consecutive month, with declines recorded from April through December 2025. He said the prolonged negative print does not, on its own, signal deflation because the drag has largely come from energy and policy measures, while core inflation (excluding fresh food and energy) remains in positive territory.

He added, however, that the trend warrants close monitoring given the risk that a slowing economy could weigh on purchasing power.