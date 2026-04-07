Anutin signals fuel curbs as petrol station hours face review

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Tuesday (April 7) that the government is preparing fuel-saving measures to preserve domestic oil supplies, including a possible restriction on petrol station operating hours, though any such move would likely come only after the Songkran holiday.
Speaking at 9.20am at the Interior Ministry, Anutin, who also serves as interior minister, said the government was developing measures to ensure the country retains sufficient oil for domestic use amid the continuing conflict in the Middle East.
Anutin said he would expedite the establishment of a new Centre for Administration and Monitoring of the Middle East Conflict, after the previous committee’s term ended with the last administration.
He said the government intended to find every possible way to save energy during the ongoing Middle East conflict and would have to introduce strict measures to control fuel consumption.
Asked whether the measures would affect public travel during Songkran, Anutin said any plan to close petrol stations between 10pm and 5am would most likely be enforced only after April 20.
He said the government wanted people to be able to return from their hometowns and resume normal life first, in line with his earlier pledge to make Songkran travel as convenient as possible.
On whether the Emergency Decree on Remedying and Preventing Fuel Shortages of 1973 would need to be amended, Anutin said each directive had its own legal mechanism and the government would use whichever channel offered the greatest efficiency and control.
However, when asked when further details relating to the decree would be announced, he did not respond.
Anutin also said he had been closely following up on his directive to the Energy Ministry to study refinery margins and report back on the fuel pricing structure.
He added that he was coordinating with the relevant ministers to speed up the process.
Thailand’s energy authorities have been weighing additional conservation measures as tensions in the Middle East threaten global oil supply and add pressure to domestic fuel management. The government has also been reviewing broader energy pricing structures, including refinery margins, while trying to balance supply security with the need to avoid disrupting travel and daily life, particularly during the Songkran holiday period.