Anutin signals fuel curbs as petrol station hours face review

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Tuesday (April 7) that the government is preparing fuel-saving measures to preserve domestic oil supplies, including a possible restriction on petrol station operating hours, though any such move would likely come only after the Songkran holiday.

Speaking at 9.20am at the Interior Ministry, Anutin, who also serves as interior minister, said the government was developing measures to ensure the country retains sufficient oil for domestic use amid the continuing conflict in the Middle East.

New crisis centre to be set up quickly

Anutin said he would expedite the establishment of a new Centre for Administration and Monitoring of the Middle East Conflict, after the previous committee’s term ended with the last administration.