US urges Thailand to remove barriers on cars, drugs and farm goods

Pharmaceuticals and medical devices are another major point of contention. The USTR said Thailand had committed under the October 2025 framework to accept US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) certificates and prior marketing authorisations for medical devices and pharmaceuticals as sufficient to meet Thai requirements.

At present, however, medicines and medical devices made in the United States must still go through approval procedures in Thailand, even if they have already been cleared by the US FDA, one of the world’s most widely recognised regulators.

Washington argues that this duplication consumes time, raises costs and creates uncertainty for US suppliers trying to enter the Thai market.

The issue is not only commercial. Delays in approving new medicines and medical technologies can also affect how quickly Thai patients gain access to modern treatment and innovation compared with other countries that directly recognise FDA approval or have faster approval processes.

If Thailand follows through on its commitment, products that have already won FDA approval should be able to enter the market through a much simpler and faster process, if not without repeated testing altogether.

The USTR report also highlights long-running barriers affecting US agricultural and food exports. It says Thailand’s import regime remains complex and protracted, particularly in relation to sanitary standards for meat products and the long-running dispute over ractopamine.

Although Codex Alimentarius has established maximum residue limits for ractopamine, Thailand still restricts certain beef offal from cattle treated with the substance.

The pork issue is even more problematic. Although Thailand had previously pledged to lift the ban after Codex established maximum residue limits, it has yet to set the relevant standard.

As a result, US pork remains excluded from the Thai market, leading Washington to suspend around one-sixth of Thailand’s Generalised System of Preference (GSP) benefits from late 2020.

Washington is also unhappy with delays in Thailand’s approval process for animal-derived and processed meat products.

The USTR said Thailand’s Department of Livestock Development has still not published or notified the import requirements and procedures needed for individual US suppliers to proceed through the establishment-by-establishment approval process, leaving market access requests in limbo and significantly limiting export opportunities for new processed meat products.