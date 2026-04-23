Thailand, Oman deepen tourism cooperation, push wellness hub

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), led a delegation of executives in talks with HE Sayyid Ibrahim bin Said bin Ibrahim Al Busaidi, Minister of Heritage and Tourism of the Sultanate of Oman, during his official visit to Thailand to promote bilateral tourism cooperation between Thailand and Oman, on Wednesday (April 22, 2026).
The discussion reflected a shared commitment to elevating Thailand–Oman relations through the Oman–Thailand Tourism Partnership framework, covering co-marketing and support for air connectivity.
It also included expanding two-way tourism to encourage a continued exchange of visitors between the two countries, while promoting Thailand as a medical and wellness hub alongside efforts to raise tourism service standards that are transparent, safe and grounded in good governance.
The two sides also exchanged views on sustainable tourism, with a focus on community-based tourism (CBT) to create quality travel experiences while conserving the environment and distributing income to local communities.
TAT said it was confident that this cooperation would help strengthen the Thailand–Oman tourism industry and generate sustainable long-term growth.