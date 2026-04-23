Thailand, Oman deepen tourism cooperation, push wellness hub

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), led a delegation of executives in talks with HE Sayyid Ibrahim bin Said bin Ibrahim Al Busaidi, Minister of Heritage and Tourism of the Sultanate of Oman, during his official visit to Thailand to promote bilateral tourism cooperation between Thailand and Oman, on Wednesday (April 22, 2026).

The discussion reflected a shared commitment to elevating Thailand–Oman relations through the Oman–Thailand Tourism Partnership framework, covering co-marketing and support for air connectivity.