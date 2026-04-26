China’s coffee market opens new path for Thai fruit exporters

The global coffee market has been growing strongly, and Thailand is no exception.

Coffee shops can now be found almost everywhere, from major chains and global brands to a rising number of Thai players, including speciality coffee operators and small SME outlets.

But as the number of shops increases, competition has become tougher, especially on pricing and promotions.

The question is: which brand will consumers ultimately choose

In China, coffee consumption has risen steadily in recent years, driving continuous growth in the country’s coffee market across both instant coffee and ready-to-drink products.

This has stimulated the expansion of the local coffee industry and opened the way for innovations in coffee production and services that meet the needs of modern Chinese consumers.

Coffee prices in China have also continued to rise.