Rail concession merger plan awaits Cabinet review next week

Green, Gold and Red lines to come under MRTA framework

To create a single-ownership model, the rights, revenue and liabilities of the Green Line and Gold Line would be transferred, while the Red Line would also be brought under MRTA supervision.

The aim is to allow all policies across the electric rail network to move in the same direction.

Siripong added that the key technical requirement was the installation of EMV payment readers. The Yellow Line and Pink Line are already ready, while the Green Line and Gold Line still need additional installations to support the rights-transfer structure and integrated travel.

“I confirm that this project will be ready in time for 2027 as a New Year gift to the public, as implementation has already advanced considerably,” Siripong said.

Expiring concessions under review

On electric rail concession contracts nearing expiry, the deputy transport minister said the ministry may not use the traditional approach of negotiating contract extensions.

Instead, it would consider a model that focuses primarily on delivering direct benefits to passengers.