Rail concession merger plan awaits Cabinet review next week

The Cabinet meeting on Tuesday (June 2) would not yet consider a proposal to transfer management rights for all colour-coded electric rail lines to the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA), as the Ministry of Transport was still waiting for comments from relevant agencies.
According to Deputy Transport Minister Siripong Angkasakulkiat, the comments were expected to be compiled in full before the proposal is resubmitted to the Cabinet next week.
The proposal seeks Cabinet approval to revoke previous resolutions and set a new through-fare structure under a common ticket system.
Under the first phase, fares would start at 17 baht and be capped at 45 baht for journeys connected across all platforms and lines. The system would also prohibit the repeated collection of the initial entry charge, allowing it to be collected only once throughout a continuous journey.
On revenue management, or the Clearing House system, Siripong said responsibility would be adjusted from the previous plan, which assigned the Digital Government Development Agency (DGA) to handle the system.
Instead, the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Finance would oversee the mechanism, using Krungthai Bank’s existing system, which is already ready to support the work.
To create a single-ownership model, the rights, revenue and liabilities of the Green Line and Gold Line would be transferred, while the Red Line would also be brought under MRTA supervision.
The aim is to allow all policies across the electric rail network to move in the same direction.
Siripong added that the key technical requirement was the installation of EMV payment readers. The Yellow Line and Pink Line are already ready, while the Green Line and Gold Line still need additional installations to support the rights-transfer structure and integrated travel.
“I confirm that this project will be ready in time for 2027 as a New Year gift to the public, as implementation has already advanced considerably,” Siripong said.
On electric rail concession contracts nearing expiry, the deputy transport minister said the ministry may not use the traditional approach of negotiating contract extensions.
Instead, it would consider a model that focuses primarily on delivering direct benefits to passengers.