Iran Ceasefire Brings Market Calm, but Thailand’s 2026 Economic Pain Persists

KResearch holds 2026 GDP growth target at 2.0% as sticky energy prices, US tariffs, and a markdown in tourism arrivals cloud the second-half outlook.



Thailand’s economy is bracing for a turbulent second half of 2026. KASIKORN Research Center (KResearch) is holding its full-year growth forecast at 2.0%, warning that while the immediate threat of a wider Middle East war has receded, the recovery remains fragile.

At a press briefing on Tuesday, the research house noted that the United States-Iran ceasefire has calmed markets but failed to undo months of structural damage to global energy prices, trade flows, and business sentiment.

KResearch projects that the economy expanded by 2.8% year-on-year in Q1 2026, but expects growth to slow sharply to 0.9% in Q2, before recovering to 2.7% in Q3 and easing to 1.7% in Q4. On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis, Q2 is forecast to contract by 1.0%, underlining a sharp loss of early-year momentum.

High Oil and Surging Inflation

Nattaporn Triratanasirikul, executive director of KResearch, tempered optimism over the easing of US-Iran hostilities. KResearch does not expect oil prices to return to pre-war levels of $60–70 a barrel. Instead, it forecasts Brent crude to average $90 per barrel for 2026, holding closer to $100 in the second half of the year.



Consequently, headline inflation—which dipped to -0.5% in Q1—is projected to climb to 3.1% in Q2 and spike to 4.8% in both Q3 and Q4 as businesses pass accumulated input costs onto consumers.

Nattaporn warned that while shipping risks around the Strait of Hormuz have eased, the 60-day negotiation window leaves room for disruption, particularly regarding Iran's uranium stockpile and frozen assets.