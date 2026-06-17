Anutin leads Thai delegation to Kazan for ASEAN-Russia summit and Putin talks

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has arrived in Kazan, Russia, for a special ASEAN-Russia summit expected to set the direction for future cooperation between Southeast Asia and Moscow, with Thailand looking to expand economic, energy and technology ties.

Anutin, who is also interior minister, travelled to the capital of the Republic of Tatarstan with his delegation and arrived at 8.25pm local time on June 16, which is four hours behind Thailand.

Government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said the prime minister was in Kazan to attend the ASEAN-Russia Commemorative Summit from June 16 to 19, held to mark the 35th anniversary of ASEAN-Russia relations.

The visit is being closely watched for both regional and bilateral reasons, as the summit will provide a platform for ASEAN and Russia to discuss the next stage of cooperation at a time when global trade, energy security and geopolitical alignment remain under pressure.