BPT becomes world's first to sell pipeline carbon credits to airlines

"Northern pipeline" as a transport mode shift model

ML Nathasit Diskul, President of Bangkok Aviation Fuel Services Public Company Limited (BAFS), said the pipeline project originated from past issues when the aviation fuel depot at Don Mueang Airport lacked a pipeline receiving system, requiring the use of numerous fuel trucks.

This resulted in heavy traffic congestion, especially during festivals such as Songkran, when queues of fuel trucks could stretch as far as Din Daeng.

The government at the time, therefore, considered investing in a pipeline transport system similar to those in developed countries, assigning BAFS as the core leader.

Initially, the project was designed exclusively to transport Jet A-1 fuel, but studies revealed it was not commercially viable.

The scope was then expanded to include ground transport fuels, both diesel and petrol, by routing to Bang Pa-in.

Later, during Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha's government, there was a policy to expand fuel pipelines to the regions.

The North was selected as a strategic route due to its high demand for diesel in the agricultural sector, which could compete with truck transport.

BPT's Northern fuel pipeline project was therefore developed to upgrade the country's energy infrastructure, enhance fuel distribution security, reduce reliance on truck transport, and support economic growth in the North.

It provides a multi-product pipeline transport service, the first of its kind in Thailand, controlled by a computer system.

The system receives fuel and transports it through the pipeline network to various depots, sending aviation fuel (Jet A-1) to Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi depots, and ground vehicle fuel to the Bang Pa-in depot.