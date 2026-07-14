Thailand to Showcase Economic Model at 2026 IMF-World Bank Annual Meeting

Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas says Bangkok summit will showcase Thailand's economic model to delegates from 191 nations.

With exactly 90 days left until the world's financial leaders descend on the capital, preparations are reaching a fever pitch. Thailand's Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Thailand have jointly declared the kingdom's absolute readiness to host the 2026 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group, an event set to draw more than 15,000 delegates from 191 countries to Bangkok this October.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Ekniti Nitithanprapas told a press conference on Tuesday that hosting the summit, often dubbed the 'Olympics of Finance', is a rare opportunity to present Thailand's economic development model to the world whilst delivering tangible benefits to Thai citizens.

He said the gathering would stimulate the domestic economy, elevate the country's global standing, and demonstrate the capabilities of local communities on an international stage, under the concept of "Empowering Community: From Local to Global".

The meetings will run from 12 to 18 October 2026 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC), marking a historic return for Thailand 35 years after it first hosted the event in 1991. Attendees are expected to include global policymakers, central bank governors, economists, private sector executives and members of the international media.