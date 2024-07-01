BOI approves investment privileges for 37 data centre and cloud service projects

Narit Therdsteerasukdi, secretary-general of the BOI Office, stated that the 37 approved projects have a combined investment value of 98.539 billion baht. He mentioned that most of these projects are located in Bangkok, Samut Prakan, Chon Buri, and Rayong.
A leader in data center investment is Amazon Web Services (AWS), which announced it would increase its investment in data centers in the kingdom to 200 billion baht by 2037, Narit said. So far, AWS has invested approximately 25 billion baht in building three data centers in Thailand, he added.
Other major data center projects include NextDC from Australia, with an investment value of 13.7 billion baht; STT GDC from Singapore (4.5 billion baht); Evolution Data Centre from Singapore (4 billion baht); Supernap (Switch) from the United States (3 billion baht); Telehouse from Japan (2.7 billion baht); and One Asia from Hong Kong (2 billion baht).
Narit said Google and Microsoft have also announced plans to open data centers in Thailand, but their projects are currently being reviewed by the BOI and a team from Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin's office.
He added that leading cloud services approved by the BOI include Alibaba Cloud with an investment value of 4 billion baht and Huawei Technologies with an investment of 3 billion baht.
Narit also noted that Thai firms supported by the BOI to provide data centers and cloud services include True Internet Data Centre, Internet Thailand, and GSA (a joint venture between Gulf, Singtel, and AIS).