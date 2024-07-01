BOI approves investment privileges for 37 data centre and cloud service projects

Narit Therdsteerasukdi, secretary-general of the BOI Office, stated that the 37 approved projects have a combined investment value of 98.539 billion baht. He mentioned that most of these projects are located in Bangkok, Samut Prakan, Chon Buri, and Rayong.

A leader in data center investment is Amazon Web Services (AWS), which announced it would increase its investment in data centers in the kingdom to 200 billion baht by 2037, Narit said. So far, AWS has invested approximately 25 billion baht in building three data centers in Thailand, he added.

Other major data center projects include NextDC from Australia, with an investment value of 13.7 billion baht; STT GDC from Singapore (4.5 billion baht); Evolution Data Centre from Singapore (4 billion baht); Supernap (Switch) from the United States (3 billion baht); Telehouse from Japan (2.7 billion baht); and One Asia from Hong Kong (2 billion baht).