Circuit board makers invest THB162bn in Thailand, seek BOI incentives

The Board of Investment said that many foreign printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturers have been seeking special privileges for their investments worth 162 billion baht over the past year.

BOI secretary-general Narit Therdsteerasukdi said on Wednesday that most of these circuit board manufacturers were from China or Taiwan and they have applied for BOI privileges in 95 projects.

These include expansion projects of foreign manufacturers already established in Thailand, such as Mektec and KCE, he said. There were also newcomers showing interest, such as Unimicron, Compeq, WUS, Gold Circuit, Chin Poon, Dynamic Electronics, Apex Circuit and Unitech, he said.