Japanese electronic component maker to invest 62bn more in Thailand

Murata Electronics (Thailand) Co Ltd will invest 62 billion baht more to build a new advanced capacitor factory in Thailand, the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand said.

IEAT acting governor Sumet Tangprasert said Murata Electronics, a subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing of Japan, would spend 3 billion baht to build a new factory on a 65-rai (10.4-hectare) plot in Lamphun province.

The company will later expand the new factory to cover 200 rai (32 hectares) with a total investment of 62 billion baht by 2028, he said.