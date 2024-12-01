Japanese electronic component maker to invest 62bn more in Thailand

Murata Electronics (Thailand) Co Ltd will invest 62 billion baht more to build a new advanced capacitor factory in Thailand, the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand said.
IEAT acting governor Sumet Tangprasert said Murata Electronics, a subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing of Japan, would spend 3 billion baht to build a new factory on a 65-rai (10.4-hectare) plot in Lamphun province.
The company will later expand the new factory to cover 200 rai (32 hectares) with a total investment of 62 billion baht by 2028, he said.
The factory will focus on making multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), which are key parts in smartphones, telecom gadgets and vehicles’ electronic controls.
Murata started investing in Thailand in 1988 by opening a factory in the Northern Industrial Estate in Lamphun. The company has expanded that factory to 450 rai (72 hectares).
Sumet said Murata decided to increase its investment in Thailand because of its confidence in this country’s potential for electronics industries.
Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd is a global manufacturer of electronic components, particularly known for ceramic capacitors, filters and sensors. It is known for innovative technologies and high-quality products.