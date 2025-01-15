Bill to legalise gambling to be ready within month, says deputy PM

Following the Cabinet’s landmark nod on allowing entertainment complexes to be operated in Thailand, another law to legalise gambling activities in this Kingdom will be completed within a month, according to Deputy Prime Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong.

Doubling as a digital minister, Prasert told media on Wednesday that the Cabinet meeting on Monday agreed to order the Digital and Interior Ministries as well as the Office of the Council of State to finish drafting a law to legalise gambling in the country within a month.

The law will be conducted in preparation for the administration’s entertainment complexes plan, according to Prasert.

The Cabinet on Monday approved the draft Entertainment Complex Business Act in principle, paving the way for casinos in Thailand.

The draft law aims to decriminalise the kingdom’s vast underground gambling industry, allowing the establishment of casino entertainment complexes to generate tax revenue. It will be sent to the House and Senate for deliberation before being enacted.

Prasert said that the digital ministry is responsible for the online gambling issue.