Thailand revamps Long-Term Visa scheme to draw global talent



Among the most notable changes is the elimination of work experience requirements for skilled and remote workers, with emphasis now placed on qualifications, income levels, and employment with prestigious overseas organisations.

The scheme has also reduced the minimum income requirement for overseas employers of remote workers from US$150 million to US$50 million, broadening opportunities for employees of both established multinationals and promising startups.

The programme introduces several attractive benefits, including a reduced personal income tax rate of 17 per cent for specialised professionals and yearly, rather than quarterly, immigration reporting requirements.

Additionally, the scheme now extends rights to a broader range of dependents, including parents and other eligible family members.



