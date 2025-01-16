Thai luxury rail upgrade on track: Suriya

Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit has hailed major progress in a collaboration with Italy to upgrade Thailand’s rail network.

Suriya, who also serves as deputy prime minister, met with Italy’s ambassador to Thailand, Paolo Dionisi, for discussions on the rail collaboration in Bangkok on Wednesday.

The meeting followed up on groundbreaking agreements signed between the two countries at the Thai-Italian Business Forum held in Rome in May last year.

Three key Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) were signed between Thailand's Rail Technology Research and Development Agency and prominent Italian companies.

Suriya said the MOU signed with Italy’s Blue Engineering S.r.l for knowledge exchange would boost Thailand’s capability to design and manufacture trains domestically, reducing production and maintenance costs compared to imports.



